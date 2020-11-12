1/1
Danny Joe "D.J." Williams
1953 - 2020
Grovetown, GA — Mr. Danny Joe Williams (DJ), of Grovetown GA, beloved husband of Mrs. Christine McCoy Williams, entered into rest on November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Williams was born in Augusta on April 25, 1953 and was the son of the late John Patterson Williams and Ruth Duffy Williams. He retired from the Columbia County Maintenance Dept. He was an umpire for the Augusta Baseball Association, was an official for the GA High School Football Association, and was an avid UGA fan (Go Dawgs). He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons Johnny Lamar Williams (Jennie), Dusty Allen Williams, John Dillon Flanagan (Rebecca), two daughters April Renee Powell and Christine Danielle Williams, three brothers Richard Williams, Johnny Williams, Larry (Butch) Williams, one sister Judy Dempsey, 11 grandchildren and his faithful companion Chipper. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The family requests that those who attend the celebration of life to please wear red and black or their favorite UGA attire. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez GA, 30907 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guest book at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/13/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
