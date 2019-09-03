Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Danny L. Key Obituary
Danny L Key
Augusta, GA—Funeral Services for Mr. Danny L. Key, 65, who entered into rest August 29, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Chaplain Jeff Flowers officiating.
Mr. Key was a native of North Augusta, having made Augusta his home for the past 7 years. He was a former member of the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Key was the son of the late Claude and Janie Key.
Survivors include his wife, Kristin Neville Key; three sons, Dan (Lindsey) Key, Clarks Hill, Robert Neville and Liam Neville both of Augusta; a granddaughter, Emma Grace Key; two brothers, Buddy Key and Jerry Key both of North Augusta; a sister, Marie Corder, Aiken.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/4/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
