Danny Lee Osment
1950 - 2020
Mr. Danny Lee Osment
North Augusta, SC—Danny Lee Osment, 70, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1950 in Gaffney, South Carolina. He spent the majority of his career as a Maintenance Superintendent with Country Way Inc. Danny was a dedicated brother, compassionate, yet a stern daddy and more than anything, a doting and devoted husband. Although he had a straightforward demeanor, anyone who knew Danny, knew he had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.
He was an avid Master's Golf Tournament collector, legendary softball player, member of the Masonic Lodge and diehard Gamecocks fanatic. Danny will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Taylor and Wilma Osment and brother, Randy Osment. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Judy Osment; brothers, Ricky Osment (Valerie), Scott Osment (Melinda), and Jeffery Osment (Felisa);daughter, Victoria Myers (Shane); and son, Brent Osment. Danny was lovingly known as pawpaw to his adoring grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaylee, Hayden, Carter, Tripp and Mattie Jane.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Crossbridge Baptist Church. Mask and social distancing will be observed. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to remember Danny, to please make a memorial donation to Crossbridge Baptist Church, 3130 Skinner Mill Road, Augusta, GA 30909.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.glbrightharpmortuary.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 26, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Crossbridge Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
