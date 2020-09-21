Danny Michael Gibson
North Augusta, SC—Danny Michael Gibson, 57, of North Augusta, SC husband of Hope Elgin Gibson entered into rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at North Augusta Church a Church of Christ at 5:00 PM.
Mr. Gibson was born in Bartlesville, Okla. and was the son of James Weldon Gibson and the late Linda Irene Chitwood Gibson. He was a former employee of Aramark Uniform Co. and a member of North Augusta Church a Church of Christ. His memory will always be with us as a full-time loving Husband, Father, Son, Pop, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.
Survivors include his wife, two sons, Zachary and Gabriel Gibson; one brother, James Weldon (Lorie) Gibson, Jr.; one grandson, Nathaniel Gibson.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/22/2020