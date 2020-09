Danny Michael GibsonNorth Augusta, SC—Danny Michael Gibson, 57, of North Augusta, SC husband of Hope Elgin Gibson entered into rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020.A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at North Augusta Church a Church of Christ at 5:00 PM.Mr. Gibson was born in Bartlesville, Okla. and was the son of James Weldon Gibson and the late Linda Irene Chitwood Gibson. He was a former employee of Aramark Uniform Co. and a member of North Augusta Church a Church of Christ. His memory will always be with us as a full-time loving Husband, Father, Son, Pop, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.Survivors include his wife, two sons, Zachary and Gabriel Gibson; one brother, James Weldon (Lorie) Gibson, Jr.; one grandson, Nathaniel Gibson.Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 09/22/2020