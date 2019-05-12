The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Mr. Danny Clifton Wright, 72, entered into rest Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Danny was a 1965 graduate of Richmond Academy and was employed with the Veterans Administration for many years.

Family members include his son: Lee Wright (Tami); brother: Tim Wright (Cherie); sister-in-law, Joyce Wright; nephews: Ben Wright and Brett Wright; and niece: Ivey Wright. He is preceded in death by his parents: Nathan and Kenneth Wright; and brothers: Bob Wright and Ken Wright.

A graveside service will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Sherrill Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019
