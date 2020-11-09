Darcy Ann Noaker
Girard, GA—Girard, GA—Ms. Darcy Ann Noaker, 67, entered into rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Ms. Noaker adored her family. Everything she did, she did it for them. She always was concerned of their needs and making sure everyone was taken care of. She loved dogs, mushrooms, dragons, Steven King books, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter.
Ms. Noaker Is preceded in death by her son, Joshua Moses; and parents, Sue and Glenn Gardner. Survivors include her daughter, Brooke Noaker; son, Dekota Bolley; granddaughter, Mariah Williams; Husband, David Gillenwater; step-children, Catina Overton (John), Hollie Spencer, Jessica Gillenwater, Mike Adams (Sam), Gloria Gillenwater and Tamber Gillinwater; siblings, Deborah Bolley (Marty), Gilbert Noaker (Mary Ann); nephew, Keith Bolley; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside memorial service at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/10/2020