1/1
Darcy Ann Noaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darcy Ann Noaker
Girard, GA—Girard, GA—Ms. Darcy Ann Noaker, 67, entered into rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Ms. Noaker adored her family. Everything she did, she did it for them. She always was concerned of their needs and making sure everyone was taken care of. She loved dogs, mushrooms, dragons, Steven King books, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter.
Ms. Noaker Is preceded in death by her son, Joshua Moses; and parents, Sue and Glenn Gardner. Survivors include her daughter, Brooke Noaker; son, Dekota Bolley; granddaughter, Mariah Williams; Husband, David Gillenwater; step-children, Catina Overton (John), Hollie Spencer, Jessica Gillenwater, Mike Adams (Sam), Gloria Gillenwater and Tamber Gillinwater; siblings, Deborah Bolley (Marty), Gilbert Noaker (Mary Ann); nephew, Keith Bolley; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside memorial service at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/10/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved