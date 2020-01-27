|
|
Darien F. Lee
Augusta, Georgia— Darien Fernando Lee, age 25, of Augusta, GA gained his wings on January 22, 2020 at his residence. Darien was born in Augusta, Georgia. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served from November 2012 and was honorably discharged December 2015. He completed his Basic Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and his medical training at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. He was a Combat Medic. He was a recipient of the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Air Assault Badge.
Darien is survived by his father, William (Bill) G. Burnett Jr and his mother Demetria T. Lee both of Augusta, Georgia, his Sister Cecilia Burnett of Augusta, GA. He is also survived by his Paternal Grandparents, William and Cristina Burnett of Hephzibah and his Aunt Patricia (Tommy) Romero of Tucson, Arizona. His cousins, Tomas Jr, Caitlyn and Hunter all of Tucson. His Maternal Grandparents Ernest & Dorothy A. Lee of Augusta, Georgia. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family on the Lee and Burnett sides.
Darien had a big heart and was a very caring young man. He would light up any room with his smile and laughter. He volunteered a lot of his time to handicap kids while he was stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY. He loved sports, music and watching the Raiders play with his Dad.
He left this world way too soon. He is now at peace and will be greatly missed by his family. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 1 pm at Poteet Funeral Home 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA 30906
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mission 22 (Veteran Suicide Prevention) or .
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020