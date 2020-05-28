Darius S. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Darius S. Johnson
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Darius Shaborne Johnson, entered into rest May 24, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. C. Moses Myers officiating. Survivors include his children, Destiny E. Johnson, Imani M. Johnson, Laniyah Johnson, Alyasiah Johnson, Aubrey Johnson and Nehemiah Johnson;his parents,Gregory Johnson and Dale "Lynette" Johnson; a brother, Deion Jamal Johnson; paternal grandparents, James and Aldenia Johnson; maternal grandparents, George and Essie Barnes; a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be from 3-5:30 pm. today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 29, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
03:00 - 05:30 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springfield Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved