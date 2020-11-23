Dr. Darko Florschutz, M.D.
North Augusta, SC—Dr. Darko Florschutz, M.D., age 75, passed away Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 at Augusta University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Funeral services will be private.
Dr. Florschutz is survived by his wife of 50 years: Nila, daughter: Renea Marija (Scott) Levine of Evans, GA, with children Julia-Tosa, Ivo, Nila, Niko, son: Anthony Vatroslav of Tampa, FL with children Anastazia, Elizabeth, Nicholas Florschutz.
We will always think of him with love and joy because of the light he brought to our lives. He is sadly missed - no longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts – he will be always there because in there he is still alive. Darko will be deeply missed on this earth.
"Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity".
POKOJ VJECNI DARUJ MU GOSPODINE
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits