Dr. Darko Florschutz M.D.
1945 - 2020
Dr. Darko Florschutz, M.D.
North Augusta, SC—Dr. Darko Florschutz, M.D., age 75, passed away Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 at Augusta University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Funeral services will be private.
Dr. Florschutz is survived by his wife of 50 years: Nila, daughter: Renea Marija (Scott) Levine of Evans, GA, with children Julia-Tosa, Ivo, Nila, Niko, son: Anthony Vatroslav of Tampa, FL with children Anastazia, Elizabeth, Nicholas Florschutz.
We will always think of him with love and joy because of the light he brought to our lives. He is sadly missed - no longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts – he will be always there because in there he is still alive. Darko will be deeply missed on this earth.
"Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity".
POKOJ VJECNI DARUJ MU GOSPODINE
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
