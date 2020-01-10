Home

Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Darla Moseley
Darla Moseley


1982 - 2020
Darla Moseley Obituary
Darla Moseley
Warrenville, SC—A Celebration of Life service for Darla Nicole Moseley, 37, of Warrenville, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Folk Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Beth Yarborough officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at the funeral home on Monday. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Home, P.O. Box 39, Greenwood, SC, 29648. Darla passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/11/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
