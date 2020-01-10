|
Darla Moseley
Warrenville, SC—A Celebration of Life service for Darla Nicole Moseley, 37, of Warrenville, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Folk Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Beth Yarborough officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at the funeral home on Monday. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Home, P.O. Box 39, Greenwood, SC, 29648. Darla passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
