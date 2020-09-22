1/1
Darlene Humphrey Blocker
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Augusta, Georgia—Darlene Humphrey Blocker beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday September 16,2020 at the age of 57.
Darlene was born on September 29,1962 in Augusta, Ga to Donnie and Brenda Humphrey. She was a loving sister to Dana, Don and Rachel. Proud mom to Michael, Cameron Heather and
Tadd and grandmother to Connor and Thomas. Darlene's Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday September 26, 2020 at University Parkway Church of God
1761 University Parkway, Aiken SC
Rev Henry Shaffer Sr. Officiating
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind @
Www.scsdbfoundation.org
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
University Parkway Church of God
