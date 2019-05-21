|
Darlene Perry Thomas, 70, wife of Edsel Thomas, of Academy St., Johnston SC entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Thomas was born in Saluda, SC and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Inez Temples Perry. She was an office Secretary in Automobile Sales.
Survivors include her husband; one daughter, Julie Satcher (Charles) Wadford; two stepsons, Gregg (Rhonda) Thomas and Kelly (Jonie) Thomas; six grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Storey. She was predeceased by a son David B. Satcher.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1186 Mount Calvary Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, PO Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019