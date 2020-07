To LaShawn,

I am thinking about you and sending my heartfelt condolences for the loss of your mother. May your heart and soul find peace and comfort. Because; you, your sister and daddy took care of "MaMa" in your words. I know your going to miss her, but she is resting with the Lord and pain free. May God bless you and your family.



Your friend/co-worker

Phylenthia

Friend