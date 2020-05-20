Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Withrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Michael Withrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Michael Withrow Obituary
Darrell Michael Withrow
Thomson, GA—Mr. Darrell Michael Withrow, 67, entered into rest May 18, 2020.
Mr. Withrow, a native of Thomson, GA, was the son of the late James Lincoln Withrow and the late Doris McGahee Withrow. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned home and worked as a technician and contractor for 35 years at Fort Gordon. Mr. Withrow attended Fort Creek Baptist Church, was a talented technician who could fix anything, and he loved to ride his motorcycle.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Cindy Withrow; sons, James Withrow (Becky Langham), Chris Hohlwein (Lindsey), Pete Hohlwein (Elizabeth), Michael Hohlwein (Kendra), and Brantley Withrow; daughters, Sara Wells, Makayla Braelynn Withrow, and Alicia Hohlwein; brothers, Stanley Withrow (Barbara), Robert Withrow (Annette), Charlie Hall (Bonnie), and Johnny Hall (Cheryl); grandchildren, Joshua Michael Withrow (Adriana), Shellbee Withrow, Savanna Wells, David Wells, Olivia Hohlwein, Alexis Hohlwein, Hayden Hohlwein, Tucker Hohlwein, Delaney Hohlwein, Harrison Hohlwein, Taylor Davis, and Victoria English; and great grandchildren, Kolton, Hunter, Camdyn, Caydence, and Paislee.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Sutphin officiating.
The family will receive friends, Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Darrell Michael Withrow.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/21/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -