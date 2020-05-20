|
|
Darrell Michael Withrow
Thomson, GA—Mr. Darrell Michael Withrow, 67, entered into rest May 18, 2020.
Mr. Withrow, a native of Thomson, GA, was the son of the late James Lincoln Withrow and the late Doris McGahee Withrow. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned home and worked as a technician and contractor for 35 years at Fort Gordon. Mr. Withrow attended Fort Creek Baptist Church, was a talented technician who could fix anything, and he loved to ride his motorcycle.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Cindy Withrow; sons, James Withrow (Becky Langham), Chris Hohlwein (Lindsey), Pete Hohlwein (Elizabeth), Michael Hohlwein (Kendra), and Brantley Withrow; daughters, Sara Wells, Makayla Braelynn Withrow, and Alicia Hohlwein; brothers, Stanley Withrow (Barbara), Robert Withrow (Annette), Charlie Hall (Bonnie), and Johnny Hall (Cheryl); grandchildren, Joshua Michael Withrow (Adriana), Shellbee Withrow, Savanna Wells, David Wells, Olivia Hohlwein, Alexis Hohlwein, Hayden Hohlwein, Tucker Hohlwein, Delaney Hohlwein, Harrison Hohlwein, Taylor Davis, and Victoria English; and great grandchildren, Kolton, Hunter, Camdyn, Caydence, and Paislee.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Sutphin officiating.
The family will receive friends, Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Darrell Michael Withrow.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2020