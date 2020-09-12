1/1
Darren Anthony Toole
Warrenville , SC—Darren Anthony Toole, 51, passed away September 2, 2020, into the arms of Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his daddy, Tony Toole and baby girl, Toni Brooke Toole.
Darren is survived by his beloved and adored children, Kayla Rynae Toole and Gauge Anthony Toole. Brother, David Toole, mother, Trinka (Philip) Akeson, grandmother, Louise Brown, step brothers, Philip (Lin), Michael and David (Jennifer) Akeson, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Darren was also preceded in death by grandparents, Ed and Ruby Toole and Luther James Johnson. Special recognition is given to his best friends and caregivers, Dynette Farmer and Ricky Barker for their loving care, as well as Alliance Hospice.
Darren was a people person and full of life. He enjoyed singing, baseball, Clemson football, the outdoors, reading Dean Koontz and Stephen King and Snicker bars. But most of all he enjoyed time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Sunset Memory Gardens at 11:00 AM. Chaplain Patricia Dickerson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Darren.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/13/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
