|
|
Mr. Darryl Jerome Jones
Augusta, GA—Mr. Darryl Jerome Jones, entered into rest May 13, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating.
Mr. Jones was a graduate of North Augusta High School and Augusta Technical College. He was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. He was employed by K C Transport, Trenton, SC as a Trucker. Survivors include his mother, Rebecca Jefferson; sisters, Lawanda (Anthony) Daniels, Joetta Jones and Darlita Stephens; brothers, Aaron Epps and Joe Frazier; a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026..
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020