G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Viewing
Saturday, May 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Private
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Darryl Jerome Jones Obituary
Mr. Darryl Jerome Jones
Augusta, GA—Mr. Darryl Jerome Jones, entered into rest May 13, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating.
Mr. Jones was a graduate of North Augusta High School and Augusta Technical College. He was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. He was employed by K C Transport, Trenton, SC as a Trucker. Survivors include his mother, Rebecca Jefferson; sisters, Lawanda (Anthony) Daniels, Joetta Jones and Darlita Stephens; brothers, Aaron Epps and Joe Frazier; a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026..
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 15, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
