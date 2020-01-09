|
Dave L. Burg
Grovetown, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Dave L. Burg, 74, beloved husband of Patricia Burg.
Dave was a great husband, father, father-in-law, papa, uncle and friend. Because of his servant heart, he was very giving man who always put others first. For many years, both in St. Louis and Augusta, he was a store manager for Kroger. Dave was the former owner of Porter's Bootery as well. He was an avid sports fan and loved baseball. Dave was strong in his faith, which was evident in his life in the way he raised his family.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by his daughters: Kathie Williams, Kristi DeArman, and Jennifer Winge (Casey); grandchildren: Josh Whitaker (Katie), Kaleb DeArman, Logan DeArman, Ashton DeArman, Parker Winge, and Jack Winge; and great grandchildren: Whitley Whitaker and John Wesley Whitaker.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Journey Community Church with Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Sunday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
