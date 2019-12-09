|
David A. Richeson
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. David A. Richeson Sr. , entered into rest late Friday, December 6th, 2019. David is remembered for his sense of humor, and his love and commitment to his family and friends. In his younger years, one of David's passions was racing dirt bikes. He then went on to other passions and success such as being recognized as being one of the Small Engine industry's top experts and writing a repair book for GY6 engines. David will be remembered as a skilled mechanic, an engineer, and a baseball coach for his children & friends. David was preceded in death by his father Richard, his mother Florence, and his brother Dick. David is survived by his sons Ringo and Dave, his daughters Jenny and Jessica, as well his son-in-law Cody, his grandsons Logan, Jake and Dominic, his sister Debbie, and brothers Tim and Steve. In addition, David's best friend Donald and his friend/business partner Tom and many more friends and family. David loved and was loved by so many people. His memory will remain in our hearts forever. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Augusta, GA. The service will begin at 2pm and will conducted by beloved Pastor Mike Freed. His family welcomes flowers and memories to be sent to 4378 Saxon Dr. Hephzibah, GA 30815. David would have wanted the world to enjoy some of his final sarcastic sentiments. "The world just lost one of it's brightest stars" and "Epstein didn't kill himself".
