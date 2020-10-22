David Agee
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, David Agee, 61, loving husband of 41 years to Jackie Tuggle Agee, and loving father of three.
David, an Augusta native, 1977 graduate of Academy of Richmond County and graduate of Augusta College, was currently employed with Vanderlande Industries as a Logistics Manager. He was a dedicated employee of Club Car, E-Z-Go, Husqvarna, and spent 20 years at the Masters golf tournament with Course Supply. David was a huge fan of UGA football, the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed listening to 70's music, however his passion in life was spending time with his family.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Lindsay Agee Thompson (Brent), Josh "Spud" Agee (Amy), Matthew "Mattie" Agee; grandchildren: Michaela Agee, Caroline Agee and Baylon Thompson; sisters: Cathy Agee Weatherly (Rick), Joan Agee Albright; brother-in-law: Steve Tuggle (Toni); sister-in-law: Vickie Tuggle Stonehill and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clinton and Julia Agee and his in-laws, Troy and Magdalene Tuggle.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses that lovingly cared for David while in the ICU at Doctor's Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC 29033 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Reverend Steve Tuggle and Reverend Scott Rogers officiating.
The family would like to encourage visitors to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing guidelines.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
