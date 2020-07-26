David Alan Duffy
Harlem, Georgia—David Alan Duffy, 61, husband of the late Carole Meeler Duffy, entered into rest on Saturday, July 26, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital.
Mr. Duffy was born in Windfield Park, New Jersey, to the late Edward and Joan Duffy. He was a Senior Industrial Computer Analyst for Air Liquid. Mr. Duffy was a veteran of the United States Navy and the recipient of two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.
Left to cherish his memory are, his son, Kevin Duffy; step- daughter, Angelia Jones; one grandson, Matthew Jones (Danielle); two great-grandchildren, Karter Jones and Mason Jones; his sister, Gail Cohen; and numerous extended family and friends.
No services will be held.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/27/2020