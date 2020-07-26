1/1
David Alan Duffy
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Alan Duffy
Harlem, Georgia—David Alan Duffy, 61, husband of the late Carole Meeler Duffy, entered into rest on Saturday, July 26, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital.
Mr. Duffy was born in Windfield Park, New Jersey, to the late Edward and Joan Duffy. He was a Senior Industrial Computer Analyst for Air Liquid. Mr. Duffy was a veteran of the United States Navy and the recipient of two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.
Left to cherish his memory are, his son, Kevin Duffy; step- daughter, Angelia Jones; one grandson, Matthew Jones (Danielle); two great-grandchildren, Karter Jones and Mason Jones; his sister, Gail Cohen; and numerous extended family and friends.
No services will be held.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/27/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved