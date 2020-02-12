Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
David Allen Hann Obituary
David Allen Hann
AUGUSTA, GA—David Allen Hann, 64, husband of Linda Barton Hann, entered into rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
