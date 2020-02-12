|
|
David Allen Hann
AUGUSTA, GA—David Allen Hann, 64, husband of Linda Barton Hann, entered into rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
