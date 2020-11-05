David (Vic) Boyd
Appling, GA—David (Vic) Boyd of Appling, GA, 61, entered into rest November 4, 2020 at University Hospital after a brief illness. A private service was held November 5, 2020. Vic is survived by his mother, Clara Davis of Appling, GA and father Hugh Boyd of Martinez, GA. He's also survived by 6 children; Brian Boyd (Emily) of Crawfordville, FL, Victoria Boyd of Crawfordville, FL, Annie Boyd of Tallahassee, FL, and their mother Melanie. Jennifer Boyd of Hartwell, GA and her mother Carol. Brent Boyd of Augusta, GA, and his mother Christie. Beth Boyd of North Augusta, SC and the late Missy Boyd; along with 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He's also survived by 2 sisters - Cathy Hutchinson (John) of Martinez, GA and Cheryl Rhodes (Doug) of Waynesboro, GA. He's survived by 2 brothers - Wendy Boyd of Appling, GA and Tommy Davis, Jr. (Mona) of Martinez, GA. He was loved by so many and known as a very giving person. He never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
