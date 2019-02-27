Home

David C. Alexander

David C. Alexander Obituary
Mr. David C. Alexander, beloved husband of Patty Alexander, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. Alexander retired after 24 years in the Marine Corps. He then went on to work at the Postal Service and retired a second time after many years of service. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Patty, he is survived by his children; Shawn Alexander (Irma Alcantar), Shannon Alexander (Regina), Scott Alexander (Leslie) and Shelly DeBow (Shawn). He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Drew, Jamie, Austen, Dawson, Sydney, Barrett, Evan and Garrett.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, February 28, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Platt's Belair Road Chapel.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
