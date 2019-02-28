|
Mr. David Cason Sr. entered into rest on Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Clifton, NJ. Survivors are his children, David Bernard Cason, Jr., Tameka (Kevin) Jackson, Karen Cason; siblings, Roxanne Cason, Dennis Cason, William Cason, Diane Williams, Pala Young, Perno Young, June Young, Marcia Young, Lewis Young; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019