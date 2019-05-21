|
Mr. David Charles Adkins age 65 of Ansley Road Warrenton died Tuesday morning May 14, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Jewell Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Williams officiating.
Mr. Adkins a lifelong resident of Warren County was the son of the late Ruby Thornton Adkins and James C. Adkins. He was a retired farmer and handyman and a Baptist.
Survivors include a sister, Lydia Adkins (Perry) Grant of Crawfordville and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Adkins was preceded in death by a brother, James Wallace Adkins.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019