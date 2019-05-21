Home

David Charles Adkins


David Charles Adkins Obituary
Mr. David Charles Adkins age 65 of Ansley Road Warrenton died Tuesday morning May 14, 2019 at his residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Jewell Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Williams officiating.

Mr. Adkins a lifelong resident of Warren County was the son of the late Ruby Thornton Adkins and James C. Adkins. He was a retired farmer and handyman and a Baptist.

Survivors include a sister, Lydia Adkins (Perry) Grant of Crawfordville and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Adkins was preceded in death by a brother, James Wallace Adkins.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019
