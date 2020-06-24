David Charles Lester
David Charles Lester
Augusta, GA—Mr. David Charles Lester entered into rest on June 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with social distancing. Survivors are his wife, Evelyn Jones Lester; children, Thomas Bethea, Wandall Smart, Carlos Lester, Carolyn Lester; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other relatives. Public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Thoughts and prayers are with you family. RIP Uncle David
Ellis & Sharon Brown
Family
June 24, 2020
Condolences to the family
Donzelle Tiller
Friend
June 23, 2020
With my deepest sympathy on your loss.
Tyrea Bayyan
Family
June 23, 2020
II Timothy 2:11 reads For if we die with him, we shall also live with him. If we endure, we shall also reign with him. Because Uncle David lived with Christ, I know he died with Christ and his legacy will forever be remembered. Sleep in heavenly peace and rest in heaven until we meet agin Uncle.
Alicia Evette Stewart-Martin
Family
June 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joyce and Gary Sowell
Acquaintance
