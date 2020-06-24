David Charles Lester
Augusta, GA—Mr. David Charles Lester entered into rest on June 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with social distancing. Survivors are his wife, Evelyn Jones Lester; children, Thomas Bethea, Wandall Smart, Carlos Lester, Carolyn Lester; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other relatives. Public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020
Augusta, GA—Mr. David Charles Lester entered into rest on June 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with social distancing. Survivors are his wife, Evelyn Jones Lester; children, Thomas Bethea, Wandall Smart, Carlos Lester, Carolyn Lester; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other relatives. Public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.