|
|
David Cheng, a Pan Am engineer and world traveler, died February 5 at age 80.
He was born July 2, 1938 in Tianjin, the eldest son in a family of teachers and merchants who escaped from Communist China. He studied at Taiwan's DaTong Technical College and St. John's University in New York. After Pan Am closed, Cheng taught high school before traveling abroad. He settled in Augusta and loved singing, dancing, tai chi and family gatherings.
Survivors include children Amy Cheng and Shinta Cheng, three brothers, one sister and many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019