Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
David Christian Hardeman


1946 - 2020
David Christian Hardeman Obituary
David Christian Hardeman
Augusta, GA—Mr. David Christian Hardeman entered into rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with the Rev. Frankie May officiating.
Mr. Hardeman is survived by his daughter, Shannon Fultz (Tony), as well as ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and a lifelong friend, Doris Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Hardeman and by a daughter, Frances.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the at www.kidney.org.
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/31/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020
