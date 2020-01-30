|
|
David Christian Hardeman
Augusta, GA—Mr. David Christian Hardeman entered into rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with the Rev. Frankie May officiating.
Mr. Hardeman is survived by his daughter, Shannon Fultz (Tony), as well as ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and a lifelong friend, Doris Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Hardeman and by a daughter, Frances.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the at www.kidney.org.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home 721 Crawford Avenue
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/31/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020