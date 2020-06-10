David D. Edgar
1958 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Mr. David Darnell Edgar departed this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Augusta, GA and was an exceptional painter.
He was loved by many, his generous spirit and humorous personality will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Edgar and Dorothy Edgar. As well as his twin brother Dennis D. Edgar; along with Marion Edgar, Thomas (Ruth) Edgar, Jeanette (Raymond) Byce, and Randy Edgar.
His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children Christopher Edgar and Brandon (Morgan) Gibson, and two beautiful grandchildren; Gaven Gibson and Journee Gibson. As well as his surviving brothers and sisters; William (Peggy) Edgar, Judy (Joe) Raborn, Molly (Clifton) Kneece, Ollie Edgar, Jean (Pete) Edgar- Cooper, Kelly Edgar, and Betty (Michael) Menger. Also, lovingly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service of remembrance will be held in Tybee Island, GA on June 20, 2020 at dusk.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/14/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

