Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
David D. Sanderson

David D. Sanderson Obituary
David D. Sanderson
Augusta, GA—David DeVaughn Sanderson, 74, entered into rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
David was an Over the Road Truck Driver for over 50 years most recently with Volume Transport. He served proudly with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. David was a member of Warren Baptist Church. He had a love for life and all around him especially his children and grandchildren. David enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go Shagging.
David is survived by his children, Stephanie Sanderson Johnson and Matthew D. Sanderson (Chelsea); his brothers, Kenneth Sanderson (the late Connie), Charlie Sanderson (Cathy), and Philip Sanderson (Sallie); his grandchildren; Jonathan Johnson, and Brighton, Tabb, and Jackson; his nieces and nephews, Scott Sanderson, April Kareis, and Christie Best; and by his significant other and dance partner, Kathy Watkins.
Due to the ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic private graveside services will be held. The family will hold a Celebration of David's life on a date to be announced.
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020
