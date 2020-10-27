1/1
David "Leroy" Eidson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Leroy" Eidson
Graniteville, SC—David "Leroy" Eidson, age 98, of Graniteville, S. C., husband of the late Ernestine O'Banion Eidson and son of the late William Edgar Eidson and the late Estelle Stockman Eidson, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Zell and Jim Seymour; three grandsons, David and Kevin Seymour and Chris Fraga and seven great grandchildren, Rebekah, Hayden, Mark, Walker, Hal and Cason Seymour and Jacky Gamboa. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nora Seymour. He was born in Saluda County, S.C. but has spent most of his life in Aiken County, S.C. During his working years, he was a Supervisor with the Gregg Division of Graniteville Company. He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Belvedere, S.C. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved his family and friends with all his heart. He really enjoyed fishing and hunting. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family, friends and all whose lives he touched during the 98 years that God granted him on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A graveside service will be held at the Graniteville Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Meyers officiating. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You can visit the online guest register by logging on to www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 29, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Graniteville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved