Graveside Services for Mr. David G Holley, 88, who entered into rest February 11, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning, February 14, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Mike Sutphin officiating and Military Honors accorded.
Mr. Holley was a native of Jefferson County, GA having made Harlem, GA his home for the past 65 years. He retired from the VA Hospital after over 35 years of service to our veterans. Mr. Holley loved God and served Him with his life and through the church as a deacon of Silver Run Baptist Church for 50 years and held multiple jobs within the church including director of Sunday School, music director, church treasurer and leader of the Brotherhood group. He was a Boy Scout leader, executive committee member of the Kilpatrick Baptist Association, and served as a Justice of the Peace in Columbia County for many years. He enjoyed farming and his abundance of fresh produce was enjoyed by many family and neighbors. He left a legacy of love for his family. Mr. Holley was preceded in death by his parents Jasper and Mary Holley; a brother Clarence Holley; and three sisters, Sara Gay, Sandra Norton, and Janette Perdue.
His wife of 64 years, Vera R. Holley, and son, Davy Holley precedes him in death. He is survived by three sons, Terry Holley, Darryl (Leona) Holley, Tim (Penny) Holley; three brothers Lamar (Bonnie) Holley, Robert (Ruby) Holley, and Tony (Gail) Holley; three sisters, Annie Anderson, Gloria Jones, and Shirley (Temus) Reese; Grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Holley, Travis Holley (Henriqure Lemos), Megan Holley, Kaley Holley (Cullen) Wallace, Carla Holley (Alan) Gay, Christie Holley, Seth (Paxy) Holley, and Sasha Holley; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Alan Gay, Matthew Holley, Seth Holley, Jimmy Ivey, Joe Keep, and Cullen Wallace.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Annie Armstrong Missions.
Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019