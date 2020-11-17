David "Dave" Hamilton
Grovetown, GA—David "Dave" Hamilton, 84, loving husband of Glenda Bradford Hamilton, entered into rest Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, with Reverend Eddie Bradford officiating. Due to the Covid pandemic, attendees are asked to wear masks and socially distance as per CDC.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits