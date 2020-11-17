1/
David "Dave" Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Dave" Hamilton
Grovetown, GA—David "Dave" Hamilton, 84, loving husband of Glenda Bradford Hamilton, entered into rest Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, with Reverend Eddie Bradford officiating. Due to the Covid pandemic, attendees are asked to wear masks and socially distance as per CDC.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church,
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved