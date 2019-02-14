|
Mr. David Harper Jr. entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Christopher Culberth I officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his sisters, Lola Mae Jones and Jerlene Gray; brothers, Douglas(Shirley) Harper, Alvin Harper, Paul (Teresa) Stafford; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
