Mr. David Hightower
Warrenville, SC—Mr. David Hightower, entered into rest September 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held 3 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Survivors include two daughters, Lyasia (Rodney) Johnson and Iesha Young; two sisters, Patricia (Robert) Wiggins and Neil (Rene) Garcia; four brothers, George (Mary) Hightower, Eugene Hightower, Watkins (Cassandra) Hightower and James (Connie) Hightower; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 4, 2020