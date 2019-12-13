|
|
David Hobbs
Hephzibah, Georgia—David Alan Hobbs, 53, entered into rest December 10, 2019 at University Hospital Augusta, husband of the late Scarlette Smith Hobbs.
David was born in Frankfurt, Germany and lived most of his life in Augusta, where he worked as a Professional Painter and a member of Lake Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Kyle Hobbs; daughter, Kristen Hobbs; sister, Nancy Reynolds; brother, Robert Wayne Hobbs; and two grandchildren, Kylie and Kyndall.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lake Park Baptist Church with Reverend Robert Gosey officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Lake Park Baptist Church, 2011 Milledge Road, Augusta, Georgia 30904
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019