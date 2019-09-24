|
Mr. David James Bell
Beech Island, SC—Mr. David James Bell, 72, entered into rest Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, at his home in Beech Island surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of forty-eight years to Mrs. Peggy Murdaugh Bell.
Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, he spent most of his life in South Carolina. He was raised on his family's dairy farm in Lodge, South Carolina. He was a 1969 graduate of Clemson University, and was an employee of Augusta Service Company, where he retired after 34 years of faithful service. He was a faithful member of Heights Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bell is survived by: his children Daniel Bell (Jamie) of Rock Hill, SC, Eve Simmons (Richard ) of North Augusta, SC, Gene Bell (Nicole) of Columbia, SC, Tim Bell (Summer) of Beech Island, SC, Jonathan Bell (Christina) of Aiken County, Joseph Bell (Amber) of Augusta, GA, Justin Bell of Greenville, SC and Chad Bell (Angel) of Lodge, SC; lots of grandchildren, one great grandchild and many foster children whom he loved as his own; a brother: Tom Bell (Alice) of MN; sisters: Lois Jones (Vernon) of Islandton, SC, Karen Fogle (Danny) of Lodge, SC and Kathy Ryan (Shot) of Ehrhardt, SC; a brother-in-law: Keith Fowler (Linda) of Cottageville, SC; uncle: Weldon Bell (Gwen) of TN; an aunt: Joyce Bell of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and LaVerne Bell.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at 11 o'clock from Heights Church, 4631 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. The Reverend Dr. Mark Canipe officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 10 o'clock in the church sanctuary. Graveside services will follow at 4 o'clock that afternoon in Cross Swamp Cemetery, Lively Stone Road, Islandton. The family requests that people attending the memorial service dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the following: Heights Church, 4631A Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island, South Carolina 29842; or to, Cross Swamp Association, 111 Scarborough Drive, Beech Island, South Carolina 29842.
