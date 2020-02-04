|
David James Long, Sr.
N. Augusta, SC—Mr. David (Dave) Long, Sr., 69, of North Augusta, SC, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at University Hospital surrounded by his family. Dave was born April 28, 1950 to Kenneth and Anna Long in Gloversville, NY.
Dave worked his way through the retail management ranks and ended his great career as a Personal Financial Adviser, which was his true calling. He relished helping others with their financial plans for the future. He loved life, his family, friends, the State of South Carolina and spending time at the lake. He loved performing his music and singing karaoke. Dave was an actor with the Augusta Players and went on to make numerous movies. Friends and family knew him to be a proud patriot, but he also loved his Irish heritage and shared his stories about the awesome trip to Ireland he took to explore his "homeland".
On Sunday Dave went home to be with the Lord. Those who knew him, knew he was looking forward to the Heavenly welcome party to see the loved ones that passed before him and singing with Frank and the boys.
Dave is survived by his sister, Margaret Gallup; wife, Pat Hall Long; daughter Debbie Lawton and George Donnelly of Warrenville, SC; daughter Lori and Chris Myers of Warrenville, SC; daughter, Michelle Miller of Alpharetta, GA; son David Long, Jr. and Amy of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren, Zack Miller, Matt Miller, Donald Myers, Dustin Lawton, Rachel Long, Maggie Long; great-grandchildren Chase Lawton, Kinsley Lawton, and Wyatt Miller; niece Laura Nichols and Mike Nichols of North Augusta, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral services, but a Celebration of Dave's life will be hosted to honor him at Shannon's in Augusta on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020