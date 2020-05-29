David John Rubow
Hephzibah, Georgia—David John Rubow, 69, loving husband of the late MaryAnn Rubow, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
In consideration of the current Coronavirus threat, the family will hold a private graveside service at 2:00 PM on Sunday May 31, 2020, in South Harlem Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Harlem, Ga, with Military Honors accorded.
Mr. Rubow was the son of the late Willard and Maxine Rubow. He proudly served in the US Army and was a Veteran of two tours in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart award. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but it was his children and grandchildren that brought joy into his life. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James Rubow (Jane), David John Rubow, II (Nicole), Wayne Louis Rubow and Tamara "Tami" Rubow; nine grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Maier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn Rubow and a son, Martin Rubow.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 30, 2020
