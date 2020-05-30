David L. Copeland Jr.
1926 - 2020
Mr. David L. Copeland Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. David L. Copeland Jr. was called home by our Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Mr. Copeland was a WWII Army-Air Force Veteran and a resident at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. He retired from the A&P as Manager of the meat market. Mr. Copeland was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Copeland. He is survived by his children, Donna (Jack) Brock, Mike Copeland of Florida, Kenneth (Julia) Copeland; sister, Norma (Norm) Jones of Michigan; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery with military honors. Reverend Brother Bill Harrell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a church or charity of your choice.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/30/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
7068689637
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
