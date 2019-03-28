Home

Phinazee Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Phinazee Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
2173 Davis Bennett Road
Midville, GA
David Lee Dishmond Sr.


David Lee Dishmond Sr. Obituary
Mr. David Lee Dishmond, Sr., age 75, entered into eternal rest on March 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 2173 Davis Bennett Road, Midville, GA. Interment will be held in the Ivy Place Cemetery in Vidette, GA. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
