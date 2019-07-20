Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
David Lee Heath Obituary
Mr. David Lee Heath entered into rest Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at University Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 1556 Maple Street, Reverend Christopher Culbreath, pastor. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 noon until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 20, 2019
