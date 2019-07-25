|
Mr. David Lee Heath entered into rest Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 1556 Maple Street, Reverend Christopher Culbreath, pastor. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 noon until the hour of service.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
Survivors are wife, Carrie Ann Walker; daughter, Chasity Champagne Walker; son, Rodriguez Jackson, of Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Delores Heath, Betty (Herman) Jiles and Janie Heath; brother, Harry C. Heath; five grandchildren; two aunts, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 25, 2019