W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church
1556 Maple Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church
1556 Maple Street
David Lee Heath Obituary
Mr. David Lee Heath entered into rest Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 1556 Maple Street, Reverend Christopher Culbreath, pastor. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 noon until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 27, 2019
