Dr. David Lee Koth
Augusta, GA—David Lee Koth, DDS, MSOB, entered into rest on Thursday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 85, with his loving family by his side.
David was a native of Kalamazoo, MI. He was a graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School, Western Michigan University and earned his doctorate from University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 1959. He served in the US Air Force as a Captain from 1959 until 1961. David practiced Dentistry in Plainwell, MI, from 1962 to 1977, while continuing his education at Loyola University, earning a Master's in Oral Biology. He joined the faculty at Medical College of Georgia, School of Dentistry in 1977. In 1982 he moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, UNC School of Dentistry where he served as a Professor in the Department of Fixed Prosthodontics. In 1989, he moved to Birmingham, AL to chair the Department of Restorative Dentistry at UAB until 1997. Dr. Koth was one of the early pioneers in Dental Implant Research, authoring dozens of scholarly research articles, and is recognized internationally for his work in the field of dental implants. In 1998, Dr. Koth retired and moved to Augusta to be closer to family.
Dr. Koth had a lifelong passion for sailing and sports. He officiated high school football in Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Alabama from 1968 until 1992. During retirement, he spent 2002 coaching little league baseball, meeting his soul mate, Joan Gilliland. He served as Commodore of the Augusta Sail Club from 2005 to 2006.
He is survived by his soul mate: Joan Gilliland; sons: Paul David Koth (Juni), Marc R. Plagenhoef, Jeffery S. Plagenhoef, MD (Deborah), Joel A. Plagenhoef (Mary), and Thomas N. Plagenhoef; grandchildren: Nicholas A. Plagenhoef, Madeline M. Barnett, Alexander G. Plagenhoef, William Koth Plagenhoef, Megan M. Plagenhoef, and David Zeke Koth. He is predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Marcia Elaine Koth.
The graveside service will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley UMC, 825 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809.
