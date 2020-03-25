Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Craddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leon Craddock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Leon Craddock Obituary
David Leon Craddock
Beech Island, South Carolina—With great sadness, the family of David Leon Craddock announces his passing on March 19, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. He was 53.
He was born on December 15, 1956 and was the only son of the late Henderson D. And Margaret S. Craddock. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Craddock Mitchell.
David will be forever remembered by his children Micheal Craddock and Natalie Craddock; his sisters Darlene (Brian)Powell, Debbie Craddock, Dana (Jerry) Rowland; his grandson Asher Craddock, who he affectionately called Peanut and his girlfriend Leslie Ansley.
David will also be fondly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends, especially his childhood friend Dino Birchfield.
As a young boy, David loved building forts for his Army men and Cowboys and Indians, so it was no surprise that he worked for many years as a framing contractor building houses. He enjoyed family get togethers, spending time with friends playing darts and cheering on his favorite football teams. His family and friends knew him only as kind and mild mannered.
David's love of laughter, zest for life and a good time does not end with his death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -