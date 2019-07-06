|
Mr. David Lindsey Reville, 64, of Hephzibah, GA, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. The memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6th at 1 p.m. at Hephzibah United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Dan Wilson. The family will receive visitors at the family life center of Hephzibah United Methodist Church before the service from 12-1 p.m. David is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Margaret Reville; his son, Mark Reville and his wife Michelle of Hephzibah, GA; his daughter, Jennifer Allen and her husband Sam of Hephzibah, GA; his four precious grandchildren, Lily Allen, Genevieve Reville, Jackson Allen and Ethan Reville; his sister Carlene Russell and her husband Richard of Plainfield, IN; and a large number of family and special friends. He was a devoted and deeply loving husband, father and Papie. David was born in Augusta, GA to the late Lindsey Edward and Glenice Goodwin Reville. He was an aviation enthusiast who loved talking about history, politics and the military. He got his pilot's license in 1995 and volunteered regularly with Angel Flight and the Young Eagles program. He also served many years as assistant air boss at the Boshears Memorial Fly-In. He was a member of Hephzibah United Methodist Church. He is deeply loved by many and he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angel Flight https://afids.angelflight.com/give, the Air Force Museum Foundation https://www.afmuseum.com/donations and the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund https://heartlandhospicefund.org/. The family would like to sincerely thank Heartland Hospice for their loving and sensitive care during a difficult time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 6, 2019