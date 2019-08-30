Home

David Melton Redd Sr. Obituary
David Melton Redd, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. David Melton Redd, Sr., 88, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Born in Bath, SC and a lifelong resident of the CSRA, he was a son of the late Frank "Buck" and Callie Mae Carter Redd. He retired from Trust Company Bank, Augusta, GA, where he was a Maintenance Technician.
In addition to his parents, family members include a son, David Redd., Jr and his companion, Rhonda Bowman, Aiken, SC; sister, Etta Hensley, TN and grandchildren, Tammy Renee Conner, Christy Solomon, Callie Mae Bowman and David Melton "Buck" Redd, III.
Friends will be greeted by the family on (this evening) Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 7 until 9 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019
