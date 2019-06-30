|
Mr. David Lamar Phillips, age 56 of Wadley, who Thursday evening June 27, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Moxley United Methodist Church with Rev. David Boggs and Mr. Benjamin Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Holley, Greg Holley, Clint Smith, Chris Meyer, Charles Smith, Jr., Chris Oglesby, Tim Williams and Anthony Lunceford. Honorary pallbearers will be: Will Smith, Samuel Smith, Tim Lamb, Smitty Lamb, Dave Bailey & Donnie Bailey.
A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, David was a son of the late Herbert and Gail Phillips. He graduated from Warner Robbins High School and received his Bachelors Degree at Georgia College. David was employed by CDK as Regional Director of Implementation and was a member of Louisville United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Sharon Smith Phillips, of Wadley, son and daughter in law, Benjamin & Jana Phillips of Statesboro, daughter, Emily Phillips of Augusta, brother and sister in law Herb & Peggy Phillips of Tierra Verde, FL, father and mother in law Wynder & Gloria Smith of Wadley, several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Moxley United Methodist Church in c/o Patricia Edwards, 2508 Pete Smith Road, Wadley, Georgia 30477.
The Phillips family will receive friends 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Monday, July 1, at the church.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
