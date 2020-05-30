David Ponder Stringfield
Martinez, GA—Mr. David Ponder Stringfield, of Martinez, GA, entered into rest on May 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Dewain French officiating. Mr. Stringfield was born in Augusta, GA on November 8, 1932 to the late George Walton Stringfield, and Lena Mae Whitaker Stringfield. He served for 42 years in the U.S. Army National Guard on Milledge Rd. He had worked for Seaboard Coast Line for 15 years, and had retired from Dixie Riverside Vending Co. In addition to his parents Mr. Stringfield was preceded in death by his daughter Vanessa Sue Stringfield. Surviors include his three sons David L. Stringfield (Teresa)- Martinez, Thomas E. Stringfield (Denise)- Edgefield, SC, Timothy D. Stringfield- Clarks Hill, SC, two daughters Linda Rice (Dewayne)- Lexington, SC, Ponda Sims- Macclenny, FL. One brother Roy Stringfield (Beth)- Lincolnton, 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the GA War Veterans Home, 1101 15th Street Augusta, GA 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.